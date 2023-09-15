Miscreants torch house in Chopra

Raiganj: A few miscreants allegedly torched a house at Kheribari under Chopra Police Station of North Dinajpur district.



The house was razed to the ground due to the fire and a fire engine was rushed in from Chopra to douse the flames. However, no casualty or injury was reported.

Tension spread in the locality following the incident.

Satyamay Singha, a local resident, informed that the house belonged to one Nimai Chandra Das, a farmer by profession.

Recently, Das had constructed another house at Ambari, around 3 km away from the house he lived in earlier and along with his family, he had been residing in the new house for around a month.

On Thursday around 1 am, they got news that their previous house was on fire and informed the police and the fire brigade.

“Our house was completely destroyed. The miscreants burnt the house by pouring petrol. An empty petrol can was also found on the spot. We do not know who torched our house. I had no enmity with the residents in the village. We have lodged a complaint at the police station urging them to arrest the culprits,” Das said.

Police sources said that a probe has begun. However, no arrests have been made so far.