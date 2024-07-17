Miscreants snatch womanfrom clutches of police

BALURGHAT: In a high voltage incident, a young woman, on her way to undergo medical examination at Balurghat District Hospital, was snatched by a group of people in broad daylight from the custody of Tapan Police on Tuesday. Police have launched a manhunt for the miscreants, setting up naka checking at all vantage points.



Eyewitnesses reported that the incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when the young woman was taken to the hospital by officers from Tapan Police for medical tests. After completing the examination, as she was being escorted out of the hospital, a group of assailants arrived in four vehicles, attacked the police and then abducted her. When police officers and a civic volunteer attempted to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by the perpetrators. A large police contingent led by Vikram Prasad, DSP (Balurghat Headquarter) arrived at the scene upon receiving information. Police sources stated that a widespread search operation has been launched across all police stations in South Dinajpur to apprehend the abductors.

About one-and-a-half months ago, a missing complaint had been lodged by the young woman’s family members at Tapan Police Station. Police said the young woman had eloped with a young man with whom she was reportedly in a relationship.

Subsequently, the woman arrived at the Tapan Police Station on her own accord. On Tuesday, the police had taken her to Balurghat Super Specialty Hospital for a medical check-up before presenting her in court, when the incident occurred.

Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur, stated: “While the young woman was taken outside of the hospital after the medical test, a group of criminals abducted her. They assaulted a police sub-inspector and a civic volunteer. The entire incident is under investigation and a case has been registered.”

The police have intensified their search operations, checking CCTV footage and are conducting raids across the district to rescue the abducted woman and bring the perpetrators to justice.