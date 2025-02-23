Miscreants snatch gold chain worn by woman

Kolkata: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman in Dhakuria on Saturday afternoon by distracting her.

Till Sunday night, no arrest was made in connection with the snatching. According to sources, on Saturday around 4 pm, the woman identified as Piyali Dey Roy was walking along the Jheel Road to go to a relative’s house when suddenly two youths riding a motorcycle stopped beside her. One of them pointed his finger towards a building and asked the other youth to look at it. When the woman got distracted and also looked in the direction which the youth was pointing at, the other one pulled the gold chain Roy was wearing. Due to the sudden pull of the chain, the woman was shocked and even failed to scream.

A portion of the chain got torn and stood hanging on the other side of the neck. This time, one of the snatchers threatened the woman and took away the torn portion as well. Dey Roy reportedly told the cops that one of the youths was not wearing a helmet. However, she did not remember the exact face of the youth without a helmet. Police have spotted the motorcycle used by the miscreants. Cops are trying to retrieve the registration number in order to identify the owner.