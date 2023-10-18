Miscreants rob jewellery shop at Amdanga in North 24-Parganas

KOLKATA: A jewellery shop at Amdanga in North 24-Parganas was robbed by a group of miscreants late on Monday night by overpowering two civic volunteers.

According to sources, around 2 am, about seven miscreants broke open the lock of the shop’s shutter, located at Dariapur market in Amdanga.

Two civic volunteers who were on patrolling spotted the miscreants and tried to stop them but the miscreants assaulted them and tied them up. Early on Tuesday morning, local people spotted the civic volunteers and rescued them. A probe has begun to identify and nab the culprits.