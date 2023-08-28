Miscreants ransack hosp over 8-yr-old boy’s death

BALURGHAT: A group of miscreants ransacked Balurghat superspecialty hospital and thrashed security personnel over the death of an 8-year-old boy allegedly due to medical negligence on Sunday night.



The concerned authority of Balurghat Superspecialty Hospital lodged a complaint at Balurghat police station seeking stern legal action against the miscreants. According to an official source, the boy, identified as Anurup Mukherjee, was brought to the hospital by the family members in an ill condition on Sunday, where the doctor declared him dead. The child’s body was left at the emergency morgue for postmortem.

A few hours later, a group of miscreants reached the hospital and started a demonstration alleging that the incident occurred due to medical negligence. Besides, a few of them in an inebriated condition allegedly ransacked the hospital and thrashed the on-duty security personnel.

Sukumar Sarkar, a relative of the deceased boy, said: “Initially, we took the child to a private clinic as he had been suffering from fever over the past two days. As his condition worsened, we admitted him to the hospital on Sunday evening. He died without any medical-aid. He died definitely due to medical negligence there.”

He, however, rubbished the charges of ransacking the hospital and beating the security personnel following the incident.