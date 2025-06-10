Miscreants open fire at locals in Devidanga area, traders stage protest

Siliguri: Miscreants allegedly fired gunshots at locals in the crowded Devidanga Bazar area near Champasari in Siliguri, which spread shock waves in the area.

The incident, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute involving local drug traffickers, has led to the arrest of one accused while othersremain absconding.

According to sources, the altercation began late on Sunday night when local residents confronted alleged drug dealers operating in the area. During the heated exchange, the miscreants reportedly fired shots at a local man who attempted to stop the illegal activity.

Fortunately, the victim managed to escape unharmed. Acting swiftly, police from Pradhan Nagar Police Station, led by IC Basudeb Sarkar, reached the scene and arrested one individual, identified as Deepak Kamti, also known as Dipu. The police recovered one shutter pistol and live ammunition from the location. However, the other accused fled and are currently on the run.

Following the incident, traders in Debidanga Bazar staged a protest on Monday by shutting down all shops, demanding stronger security measures and immediate action against those responsible. Speaking on behalf of the traders, Vijay Singh said: “We have been living in fear since the incident. We have closed the market today to protest and to demand proper security.”

The incident has left the community on edge, with additional police forces deployed in the vicinity to maintain order and ensure public safety.

Biswa Chand Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, said: “The entire incident is under investigation. The accused has been presented in court on Monday. However, the traders closed the market on their own without prior notice to us.”