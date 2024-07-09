Miscreants loot shop in Howrah, assault owner

Kolkata: A stationery shop was looted and the owner allegedly assaulted at Santragachi Police Station area in Howrah.



As per the complaint, cash and mobile phone worth Rs 1.5 lakh along with a gold chain and a ring were taken away by the miscreants.

Sources said some miscreants led by one Raja barged into the shop owned by Bhola Das. They brandished firearms and started assaulting Das. He was allegedly hit on his head with a heavy instrument and sustained severe injuries. The miscreants fled away with cash and ornaments .

The police reached the spot at Ramkrishna Mandir Para area and took Das to a local hospital. He was later transferred to a private hospital. The police have already identified the mastermind in the case named Ashim Malakar alias Raja. A number of criminal cases are pending against him at Santragachi police station.

“We have already started a probe in the case and have launched a manhunt to catch Raja,” an investigating officer said. Howrah has witnessed some similar incidents of looting at shops in recent times and some arrests have also been made in connection with

such crime.