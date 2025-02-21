Miscreants launch stone pelting attack at TMC Pradhan’s residence

Raiganj: In the early hours of Thursday, a group of miscreants launched a stone-pelting attack on the residence of Trisha Pramanik Roy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Pradhan of Marikura Gram Panchayat, located in Debinagar, Raiganj, North Dinajpur district. The assault, which began around 4:30 am and lasted over 15 minutes, resulted in significant damage to the property’s window panes and other sections of the house. Police reportedly detained one Tanmay Sharma for interrogation.

Trisha Pramanik Roy said: “Suddenly, around 4:30 am, some miscreants started pelting stones at our house. They continued for more than 15 minutes, causing severe damage to our windows and other parts

of the house.

They also exploded bombs on the spot. We demand immediate police action to arrest them.” Her husband, Kushal Pramanik, a TMC leader, added: “Those who attacked our house are local thugs with an intention to kill me. We have identified three individuals and informed the police about them.”

The incident has escalated tensions in the locality. Rantu Das, president of the North Dinajpur Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Committee, commented: “Some miscreants, provoked by Opposition parties, attacked the Pradhan’s residence. We demand their immediate arrest and exemplary action against them.”

Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station, stated: “One person has been detained and an investigation into the incident has commenced. The attackers will be apprehended soon.”