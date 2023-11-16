Miscreants kill midday meal cook in Chakulia

Raiganj: 50-year-old Pabni Das, a midday meal cook of a high school, was brutally murdered by miscreants at Latipur under Chakulia Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Thursday. The woman had multiple injuries on head, throat and abdomen.



The police recovered her body from in front of her house. Reportedly, the miscreants fled after attacking the woman with sharp weapons. On receiving information, a large police contingent led by Soumaditya Sarkar, SDPO Islampur, visited the spot.

The woman was a midday meal cook in Tariyal High school. Her husband died few years ago. She has a son and three daughters. All the daughters are married. Her son is a migrant labourer, currently working in Kerala.

The woman was living alone in the house. On Thursday morning, neighbours heard her crying for help.

They rushed to her aid and found her with multiple injuries. Soon after, she passed away and the locals informed the police.

Pinaki Sarkar IC Chakulia Police Station said: “The body of the woman was recovered this morning. The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is on.”