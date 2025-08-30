Miscreants hurl stones at TMC leader’s car in Chopra

Raiganj: Tension gripped the Chopra area of North Dinajpur on Thursday night after miscreants attacked Abdus Sattar, president of the TMC Committee of Kamal Gaon–Sujali Gram Panchayat, while he was returning home. Stones were hurled at his car near the flyover under the Chopra Police Station jurisdiction, severely damaging the vehicle.

Fortunately, Sattar escaped unhurt. Following the attack, local TMC activists blocked roads at multiple locations, demanding swift police action and the arrest of the perpetrators.

According to reports, the incident traces back to Wednesday night, when three unidentified individuals approached local resident Mahammad Sakir, who is known to Sattar, at a hotel in Kalagauchh, Chopra. They allegedly offered Sakir money to kill Abdus Sattar. When Sakir refused, they attacked him with sharp weapons. Sakir managed to flee and later informed Sattar of the threat. The following evening, after filing an official complaint at the police station when Sattar was heading home, the attack took place near the flyover. The assault prompted the locals to stage road blockades in protest.

Abdus Sattar said: “Over 25 miscreants ambushed my car near the road approaching a flyover, unleashing a volley of stones that shattered the glass and inflicted significant damage. They intended to kill me. Thankfully, owing to the prompt reaction and skill of my driver, I was saved. My car’s cameras captured images of the assailants.

I have urged the police to swiftly identify and arrest those responsible.”

Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of the North Dinajpur TMC committee, expressed alarm over the attack, calling it deeply troubling and said: “We have urged the police to immediately arrest the perpetrators and ensure appropriate punishment.”

Suraj Thapa, Inspector in-charge of Chopra Police Station, said: “We began an investigation on the incident. The miscreants will be caught soon.”