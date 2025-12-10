Miscreants hurl bricks at Khardaha BLO’s residence

Kolkata: As the date of publishing the draft voters list is nearing, Khardaha witnessed tension late on Tuesday night after miscreants allegedly attacked the residence Booth Level Officer of booth no 43, sparking sharp reactions from locals.

According to sources, the assailants kicked the main door, hurled bricks at the house, shattering the windowpanes and creating panic in the neighbourhood. The sudden attack left the BLO’s family shaken, though no major injuries were reported.

Residents stated that they heard loud noises around midnight and later discovered broken glass scattered on the floor.

The BLO, Manab Chanda, who is a resident of Surjasen Nagar, reportedly said he had no prior warning or confrontation that could have triggered such an incident. However, the attack has raised concerns regarding the safety of election officials, especially ahead of the ongoing voter-related activities.

Soon after the incident came to light, a group of locals and civic volunteers gathered at Khardaha Police Station demanding immediate action.

They submitted a written complaint and urged the police to ensure strict security for officials carrying out election work.

Police have started an investigation and assured that CCTV footage from the area would be examined to identify the attackers.