Miscreants hold driver at gunpoint, flee with truck

Kolkata: In a rare scenario in the city, a truck was snatched away by a group of miscreants after assaulting the driver on Wednesday night.

The truck was, however, located in Murshidabad on Thursday morning and it was recovered. No arrest was made so far. According to sources, on Wednesday night after unloading the truck was moving along the Maniktala main Road around 2 am to reach Strand Road for further journey when a car came from the opposite direction and blocked the way.

Five armed persons reportedly came out of the car and held the driver at gunpoint and started assaulting him. After a while, the driver was pushed out of the truck and the snatchers fled with the goods vehicle.

Due to the sudden trauma, the truck driver failed to notice the registration number of the car. After he informed the matter to the owner and the police, cops started searching for the goods vehicle.

As the truck was fitted with a GPS device, the vehicle was reportedly located on Thursday morning somewhere in Murshidabad. It is suspected that the incident is an outcome of a dispute over selling and buying of the vehicle.