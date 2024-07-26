Miscreants fire at cops, flee in speeding vehicle

Jalpaiguri: Miscreants shot at police personnel when the police tried to inspect a suspicious vehicle in Jalpaiguri. The policemen had a narrow escape. The miscreants fled with the car after the shooting.



Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganapat confirmed the shooting. He said: “An investigation of the entire incident has been started. Four people have already been brought to the police station for questioning.”

According to police sources, on Wednesday night, four miscreants arrived in front of the shop of businessman Surendra Shah in a car. They were attempting to break the lock of the iron gate and enter. At that time, the patrolling police personnel from Kotwali Police Station arrived. They became suspicious when they saw a car standing in front of the shop.

A police officer, an eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, said that the miscreants opened fire on the police when the police approached the car and the driver sitting inside. The news quickly reached other patrolling vans. During the commotion, as the miscreants fled in the speeding car, they damaged the railings of nearby shops. Four workers in the room adjacent to his shop have been taken to the police station for questioning.

Jalpaiguri District Traders Association president Sandeep Mahato said: “There has been an incident of firing. The dacoits had a big plan. They tried to break the shutters of the shops. There was a police picket at the Dinbazar Kali Bari area earlier. We are demanding a police picket again.”