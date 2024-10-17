Miscreants drug driver and hijack e-rickshaw

Raiganj: In a shocking incident, an e-rickshaw driver was drugged and abandoned on the road by miscreants posing as passengers, who fled with his vehicle. The incident took place in Goyeshpur under Karandighi Police Station in North Dinajpur district.



The driver, identified as Ramesh Mahalder, was found unconscious on the road by locals. He was later rescued and admitted at Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning when four individuals boarded Ramesh’s e-rickshaw from the Karandighi Bus Stand, requesting a ride to Goyeshpur. Upon reaching their destination, the assailants rendered the driver unconscious and left him on the roadside before fleeing with the e-rickshaw.

Ramesh’s sister, Puja Mahalder, expressed her shock over the incident. “Some locals in Goyeshpur spotted my brother lying unconscious on the road in the evening and immediately contacted us. We rushed to the spot, rescued him, and admitted him to the hospital,” she said.

Police have launched an investigation to track down the culprits involved in the robbery. “We have registered a case and are making efforts to apprehend the miscreants,” a police officer from Karandighi Police Station said.