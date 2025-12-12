Miscreants confine family to room, loot house

Raiganj: A gang of miscreants raided the residence of trader Viswadeb Biswas at Tinmile village under Chopra Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Thursday evening. Taking advantage of the absence of male members in the house, the miscreants forcibly entered the premises, confined the three women present, including Biswas’s wife to a room at knifepoint and fled with cash and ornaments. The incident has left residents shaken, prompting calls for enhanced security measures in the area.

According to local sources, Biswas had been married barely a week ago and the gang had reportedly received information that a substantial amount of cash and gold jewellery was stored in the house following the ceremony. Finding the house unguarded on Thursday evening, they executed the planned robbery. Viswadeb Biswas said: “The miscreants threatened the women with sharp weapons and locked them in a room. They then broke open the almirah and looted more than Rs 1 lakh in cash along with a significant quantity of gold and silver ornaments before escaping.”

On receiving information, a police team from Chopra Police Station reached the spot and began an investigation. Suraj Thapa, Inspector in-charge of Chopra Police Station, stated: “Police have initiated a probe and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits. They will be caught soon.”