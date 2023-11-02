Miscreants attack Rajya Sabha MP’s residence in Alipurduar, 6 held

Alipurduar: Miscreants attacked the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik in Alipurduar.



Prakash, along with his security guards, party leaders and workers managed to confine the three miscreants within the flat. Within 10 minutes of the incident, the Alipurduar Police arrived and apprehended six individuals. Fortunately, the MP remained unharmed.

Prakash Chik Baraik recounted the incident, stating: “The attack occurred around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. Crucial meetings were underway in the flats with block and district leaders when some individuals entered the room. One of them advanced towards me and began assaulting a worker named Swapan Barman who was present at the meeting. We managed to lock the three intruders inside the house, and I immediately contacted the District Superintendent of Police. Initially, I suspected that they had come to harm me.”

Prakash mentioned that the police are currently investigating their identities and motives. Without naming any specific party, he suggested that there might be an opposition conspiracy behind the incident.

According to police sources, all six arrested individuals reside in the Birpara area near the district headquarters of Alipurduar. The three individuals who entered the flat were identified as Rajiv Das, Kaushik Alam, and Sanjay Saha. TMC leaders at various levels strongly condemned the incident. Meanwhile, although accusations were made against the BJP, Manoj Tigna, the BJP’s chief adviser in the Assembly and Alipurduar district president, commented: “Miscreants attempted to attack the Trinamool district president’s house with weapons. This incident raises concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens. While we condemn the incident, we also emphasise the need for improved security for the common people in the state.”

Y Raghuvamshi, district Superintendent of Police, stated: “On Wednesday night, the district police received information from MP Prakash Chik Baraik about a group of people causing a disturbance near his flat and assaulting the building’s security guard. The police responded within 5 minutes and arrested all six individuals involved in the offense. They have been charged under specific sections of the law, and further investigations are underway to determine

their motives.”