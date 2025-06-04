Miscreants attack ex-TMC district prez car

BALURGHAT: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked the vehicle of Gautam Das, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former district president of the party in South Dinajpur, late on Monday night.

The attack took place between 9:35 pm and 9:45 pm when Das was returning to his ancestral home in Gangarampur. He said: “It was raining heavily at the time. A Tata Magic vehicle suddenly approached and struck my car with an unknown object. There was a loud sound and the window glass shattered. Due to the heavy rain and panic, I did not get out to identify the attackers. I immediately drove away from the spot.” Das filed a formal written complaint at the Gangarampur Police Station on Tuesday. Following the complaint, police have launched an investigation into the incident.South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal confirmed the report and stated: “We have received a written complaint regarding the incident. The investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made so far.”