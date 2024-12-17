Miscreants attack cops during raid, ASI injured

Siliguri: A team of cops from Kharibari Police Station (PS) faced protests from locals during a raid against illegal liquor at Dangujote village in Kharibari under Siliguri Mahakuma Parisad on Monday night.

Some miscreants also attacked the police team, in which Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shyam Thapa sustained injuries. The injured ASI was promptly taken to Kharibari Rural Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police managed to arrest one person while around 15-20 others managed to flee during the commotion and remain at large. The arrested individual has been identified as Sunil Mahato. According to sources, police received a tip-off that a racket producing illegal country-made liquor was operating in different houses and shops in the village.

Accordingly, a team from Kharibari police went to the area on Monday night. When they conducted the raid, some people in an intoxicated state attacked the cops. A large police force was rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. The arrested individual was produced before the Siliguri Subdivisional Court on Tuesday. The police have intensified efforts to trace the absconding individuals and dismantle illicit liquor operations in the area. Further investigations are underway.