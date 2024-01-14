Miscreants attack cops during raid

Siliguri: Police personnel of Pradhan Nagar Police Station were attacked by miscreants while they went to the Regulated Market in Siliguri to conduct a raid against gambling. Police arrested four people from the spot.



The arrested have been identified as Sagar Pawan, Munna Kumar Sha, Ranjit Sha and Sanjit Kumar, all residents of Siliguri.

According to the sources, on Saturday night, Pradhan Nagar Police got information that gambling was going inside the Regulated Market.

Accordingly, a team of Pradhan Nagar Police went there and seeing the cops, the miscreants started attacking them. They surrounded the police personnel and beat them up.

To manage the situation, the police conducted a lathicharge. The cops even had to chase the miscreants before finally arresting the four. The arrested were the leaders of gambling gang.

A chaos erupted in the market area after the incident.

Tamal Das, Secretary of the Regulated market Committee said: “Such an incident happened despite Pradhannagar Police Station being located within the market premises. Generally, all the traders are worried about their security in the market. More police force needs to be deployed at the market to stop such incidents.” According to sources, the gambling was going on near the fruit and vegetable market area. It was being alleged that many labourers of the market were associated with gambling.

Five mobile phones and Rs 59,500 were recovered from the accused. All the accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Sunday.