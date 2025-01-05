Miscreants assault female college student in Kaliyaganj

Raiganj: In a shocking incident, miscreants assaulted a female student of Kaliyaganj College outside the college gate in North Dinajpur on Saturday.

The girl was attacked after she had earlier reported their misbehaviour. When a fellow student, Ritwik Das, tried to intervene, the attackers turned on him, leaving him severely injured. The incident has raised concerns over student safety and highlighted the need for stricter measures to curb such activities in the area.

The girl, who lodged a complaint with the Kaliyaganj police station on Saturday afternoon, identified the assailants as Manab Roy, Gautam Roy, Anup Roy, and Debasish Sarkar. Following the assault, the miscreants also vandalised the TMCP office near

the college. Recounting the incident, the victim said: “On Friday afternoon, some outsiders teased me outside the college. I informed the TMCP leaders, and the matter seemed resolved after they apologised. However, on Saturday afternoon, as I was leaving college, they intercepted me and started heckling me for having reported the matter. When Ritwik Das came to help, they attacked him too. Later, they ransacked the TMCP office and fled.”

Rahul Singha Roy, Vice President of TMCP Kaliyaganj, said: “The miscreants are from Bhandar Gram Panchayat. They not only assaulted a girl and a boy from our college but also vandalised our office. We have demanded their immediate arrest and strict action by the police.”

The incident sparked protests, with TMCP members staging a demonstration in front of the Kaliyaganj police station, demanding swift justice. Inspector-in-Charge of Kaliyaganj police station, Debabrata Mukherjee, confirmed the complaint.

“We have received the report and initiated an investigation. Necessary action will be taken against the culprits,” he assured.