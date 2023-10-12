Miscreants assault 2 civic volunteers

Malda: Two on-duty civic volunteers of Mothabari Police Station were left wounded after they were attacked with sticks and sharp weapons by four miscreants on Wednesday night at Ghazia Dap area. The offenders tried to snatch the belongings of the civic volunteers and attacked them after they resisted. The two victim civic volunteers have been identified as Mohammad Salam Ali and Debashish Karmakar.



Ali and Karmakar were on duty from 8 pm to 1 am when four miscreants approached them with masked faces and tried to snatch their bikes and mobile phones. When the duo resisted, the miscreants beat them up severely.

The police reached the spot and rescued the two civic volunteers in a bloody state and admitted them to Malda Medical College and Hospital late at night. At present two affected civic volunteers are undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College Hospital.

Ali said: “We were on duty there when 4 miscreants demanded our mobiles, cash and keys of the motorcycle. On refusal they beat us severely. We could not see their faces and didn’t know their intention of gathering there.”