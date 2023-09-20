Miscreant, expert in firing with both hands simultaneously, arrested in robbery case

Kolkata: A notorious criminal, expert in firing using both hands simultaneously, was arrested from Hatiara in the Northern suburbs recently.



According to sources, the miscreant, identified as Dilip Mondal, is involved in several crimes related to robbery and firing. In July, two miscreants riding a motorcycle robbed a shop owner and fired a few rounds while leaving the area at Baghajatin Station Road in Patuli. During the probe, the cops came to know about a person, identified as Sagar, who worked as the tipper.

Meanwhile, the cops identified Mondal from CCTV footage and started looking for him. Initially, Mondal took shelter in the Sunderbans area but was recently staying at a rented room in Hatiara with his family.

A few days ago, the police were tipped off about his location and Mondal was picked up from the house.

After interrogating him, Sagar was arrested in Raidighi in South 24-Parganas. Another miscreant involved in the robbery is still absconding.