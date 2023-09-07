Miscreant asking for ‘contract to kill’ using visiting cards nabbed

With a history-sheeter advertising himself as a contract killer, from the Canning area, falling into the cop net, the world of crime seems to have added some professionalism to its modus operandi.

The police nabbed the contract killer identified as Morselim Mollah, on Monday. It was learnt that he was circulating a business card inviting ‘supari’ (contract to kill or assault a person). According to sources, recently, the police got to know that some visiting cards were circulated in the Canning area where a youth’s photograph was printed along with a mobile number. It was written on the card that he takes the contract of killing people. Also, the killer called himself ‘Bullet’ on the card.

On Monday evening, police arrested Morselim Mollah alias Bullet from the Dharmatala village in Canning and recovered a pistol and two rounds of bullets.

The police also recovered some visiting cards from his house. Mollah was produced at the local court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for seven days. Police sources informed that Mollah was arrested earlier in a case registered under the Arms Act in 2022. However, his family members reportedly claimed that Mollah is mentally challenged. Police are trying to find out whether any other person is associated with Mollah.

The cops are yet to find out the person who printed the visiting cards.