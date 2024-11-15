Misappropriation of funds for tabs: Police to constitute SIT per case, registers 5 FIRs

Malda: The Malda district police have launched an extensive investigation into the misappropriation of funds intended for the distribution of tablets in local schools.

As part of their efforts, the police have constituted Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe each case individually.

So far, five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed across three police stations—one at Gazole and two each at Harishchandrapur and Baishnabnagar. Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Kumar Yadav, addressing the media on Wednesday night, stated that the SITs are working under the supervision of the Additional SP Headquarters, along with ASP District Intelligence Branch (DIB) and Inspector in Charge (IC) of Cyber Crime unit. Yadav confirmed that the investigation is focused on both the execution of the scam and tracing the money trail linked to the misappropriated

tablet funds. In a related development, the East Burdwan Police, working in collaboration with Baishnabnagar Police, apprehended four individuals on November 12, 2024, as part of a cybercrime case.

These individuals, identified as Sraban Sarkar (24), Jamal Hossain (30), Roky Sheikh (32), and Pintu Sheikh (25), were arrested during a joint operation aimed at uncovering illegal activities related to the fund misappropriation. The case, registered under East Burdwan Cyber Crime PS Case No. 08/24, has already led to one previous arrest from Krishnapur, Baishnabnagar.

Yadav also revealed that a total of 181 bank accounts have been frozen to trace the funds. The police have requested details from bank managers to identify the account holders, and the investigation

is ongoing. “We are looking at the possibility of these account holders being complicit in the crime, but further investigations will reveal the truth,” Yadav said. The arrested suspects have been found to possess detailed knowledge of computer operations and access to school

login credentials.