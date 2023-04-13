‘Misappropriation’ of flood relief fund in Malda: High Court orders CAG probe

The High Court has ordered a CAG inquiry into the funds released by the state government for the reconstruction of houses affected by the floods in 2017.

Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya has directed CAG to inquire into Rs 58 crore released by the state government in 12 Malda blocks and submit a preliminary report within eight weeks.

Probe will be done into the complaint filed by former Congress MLA. Misappropriation of flood relief fund in Malda has been alleged.