Mirza Ghalib Street shootout accused held

Kolkata: The prime accused of Mirza Ghalib Street shootout, Sona was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Tuesday night.



Sona was arrested from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Tuesday night and brought to Kolkata on Wednesday.

During the probe, cops had suspected that Sona might have fled to Bihar to his ancestral house at Darbhanga and in-laws’ house at Sasaram. However, while interrogating the accused persons who were arrested earlier and at present in custody, police tracked down Sona in Jamshedpur.

On Friday night, a shootout took place in Mirza Ghalib Street area under jurisdiction of Park Street Police Station. It was alleged that a youth was shot by a group of miscreants.

While checking the CCTV footage, cops spotted Sona, a notorious criminal. Police initially learnt that an altercation took place between the members of two groups over motorcycle racing on Friday evening.

One of the youths involved in the altercation was at Mirza Ghalib Street late on Friday night when Sona and his associates reached the spot and shot the youth. One of the bullets fired by Sona hit the youth on his leg.

The accused persons fled the spot. Later, police learnt that Sona attacked the youth to settle an old score.