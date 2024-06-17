Mirza Ghalib Street shootout: ‘Accused had rivalry with youth’

Kolkata: Though initial motive of the shootout in Mirza Ghalib Street shootout case indicated road rage, cops after a few days of investigation suspect that the actual motive is something else.

So far, the police have reportedly come to know that prime accused Sona had some rivalry or enmity with the youth who was shot by him. Police suspect that Sona has fled to Bihar where he has his ancestral house in Darbhanga and in-law’s house in Sasaram.

Sources reportedly claimed that the Kolkata Police has already gone to Bihar in search of Sona. It is alleged that an altercation took place between the members of two groups over motorcycle racing on Friday evening. One of the youths who was involved in the altercation was present at Mirza Ghalib Street late on Friday night when suddenly, Sona and his associates reached the spot and shot the youth. One of the bullets fired by Sona, hit the youth on his leg. Immediately after the incident, the accused persons fled. During the probe, cops checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted Sona and his associates.