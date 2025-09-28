Mirrors, Dubai skyline & dreams: Unique themes woo revellers

Kolkata: At a time when people often point fingers at others for every setback, the FD Block Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee is offering a social message of self-realisation through mirrors.

Its theme, “Darpan Drishti,” seeks to remind people that a mirror is not just a reflection of one’s physical self but also a space to confront the mind and soul. “Our reflection is captured in the mirror. It is like facing the mind and soul. Just as people are transparent in front of a mirror, they should also be transparent before society,” said a committee member.

Inside the pandal, visitors are welcomed by striking visuals of multiple eyes and eyeballs. Ten-foot-wide eyes dominate the ceiling, while several 20-foot-wide eyes appear on the inner walls. Directly opposite the idol of the goddess, an abstract mirror has been placed as the focal point, along with several other mirrors across the pandal to intensify the theme.

At IB Block, organisers have chosen a concept that fuses heritage with modernity. Their theme, “Dubai Durge Durga,” imagines the confluence of the sacred Ganges with the glittering skyline of Dubai. According to the committee, the design is a tribute to India’s growing global aspirations.

The central attraction is a 150-foot bamboo-and-steel structure inspired by the Burj Khalifa. Around it stand recreations of iconic Dubai landmarks such as the Emirates Tower, Gevora Hotel, Clock Tower, Dubai Frame, and the Museum of the Future, turning the pandal into a slice of the Middle East in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, AB Block Abasik Sangha Durga Puja committee has focused on the intimate link between people’s aspirations and their dreams.

Their theme, “Amader Ichhe, Amader Swapno,” portrays how desires for the well-being of loved ones and society often give rise to dreams—and, at times, how dreams themselves create fresh desires depending on life’s circumstances.