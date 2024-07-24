Mirik: Now, a Rhododendron Park to attract seasonal tourists

Darjeeling: Now one does not have to undertake the arduous journey to Sandakphu to see the Rhododendron trees bloom. Mirik is all set to make it easier with a Rhododendron Park. This park is expected to emerge as a major tourist attraction in Mirik, especially during the flowering season. The lake town is already an important tourist destination with lakes, sprawling meadows, tea gardens and forests.



Several mountain states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand along with North East states of Nagaland, Manipur and Meghalaya witness a tourist rush at the time when Cherry trees blossom around March- April. In Bengal, tourists visit the Purulia belt to see the Palash flowers bloom in spring. Sandakphu in Darjeeling, the highest point in Bengal, also attracts a lot of tourists when the rhododendrons bloom.

“Likewise, the Rhododendron Park in the vicinity of the Sumendu Lake will serve as a major seasonal tourist attraction, especially when the flowers bloom. We have set a target of planting around 15,000 saplings of around 13 varieties with different coloured flowers. The climate of Mirik is suitable for Rhododendrons,” stated L B Rai, Chairman, Board of Administrators, Mirik Municipality.

Rhododendrons are woody plants with around 1024 species. Most species are native to eastern Asia and the Himalayan region.

Most species have brightly coloured flowers which bloom in late winters through to early summers.

“The Mirik Municipality will be responsible for the upkeep of the Rhododendron Park. We will construct the boundary wall and pathways. Guards and gardeners will be provided by the municipality to nurture the saplings and later look after the trees,” added Rai.

The plantation of the Rhododendron saplings commenced in the designated area beside the lake on Wednesday. The district administration, municipality, civil society, green groups and welfare associations took part in the event.

“The park will not only attract tourists but will serve the purpose of conservation. Darjeeling is not just about tea. Rhododendrons are also a very important part of the Hill landscape that we are losing rapidly. Now we can leave behind a living heritage for our future generations,” stated Kalyan Rai, Secretary, Mirik Rangbhang Valley Homestay Owners Association.