Mirik Hosp to be upgraded to a 100-bedded sub-divisional hospital

Darjeeling: The Mirik Hospital is all set to be upgraded to a 100-bedded Sub Divisional Hospital.



The Health and Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal has allotted Rs. 16,80,50,419 for civil work and Rs 3,72,13,949 for electrical work for the “construction for upgradation of Mirik Hospital from 30 to 100-bedded sub-divisional Hospital.

Arun Sigchi, the Sabhasad in Charge of Health, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA,) stated: “The Mirik Hospital will now be upgraded to a sub-divisional hospital with beds being increased from 30 to 100. We had been constantly corresponding with the state government about this. The matter has now been given the green signal and funds have been allotted for civil and electrical work for the new construction.”

Incidentally, a GTA team led by Anit Thapa is camping in Kolkata meeting various ministers over several issues pertaining to the GTA. The team will also be meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The tender process will take place shortly. We are thankful to the state government, specially to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for this. It will benefit the people of Mirik,” added Sigchi.

He further stated that a GTA help desk will come up in Kolkata soon that will help patients from the Hills coming to Kolkata for treatment.

A similar help desk was opened recently at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri to help the patients.