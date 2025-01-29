Mirik: Cutting across party lines, leaders converge to pay respect to Subash Ghising

Darjeeling: Cutting across party lines, political leaders and supporters converged at the Manjushree Park in Mirik to unveil Subash Ghising and his wife’s memorial and to pay respects to the Gorkha leader on his 10th death anniversary on Wednesday.

“I am thankful to all. Politics is in its place but we are all Gorkhas, we are all related, brothers and sisters,” stated Mann Ghising, president, Gorkha National Liberation Front and the son of Subash Ghising. Mann stated that finally there is a place where people can come and pay their respects to the leader.

“I could not do much for my mother. She was a strong support for my father. Now she finally has a place,” added Mann. In 2008 Subash Ghising’s banishment from the Hills by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was so bitter, that the GJM prevented the dead body of 70-year-old Dhan Kumari Ghising, Subash Ghising’s wife, from being brought to Darjeeling on the August 16, as per her last wish. The cremation then took place in Khaprail near Siliguri instead.

“This place could be developed as a tourist spot. Further up the road is the spot where his ancestral house is and where he was born. Tourists would come to know of our history. We have to take it forward from here, all together. Alone, this memorial would not be possible also” added Mann. Speaking at the event, Anit Thapa, chief executive, GTA and president, PGPM, stated: “All the leaders of the hills are branches of the same tree that Subash Ghising had planted. The hills may never again witness a leader like Subash Ghising. Politically, he may be viewed differently but he is respected and loved by all.”

Thapa also mentioned that the GTA had initially planned to construct a statue in Ghising’s honour. However, after discussions with Ghising’s family, it was decided that a memorial would be built instead. “We are all extensions of the legacy he left behind. We will all have to give our best to fulfil his dream” added Thapa.

Shanta Chettri, Former MP and TMC leader; Ashok Bhattacharjee, former Urban Development minister of West Bengal and CPI(M) leader all shared the stage with Mann Ghising and Anit Thapa. Later Ajoy Edwards, of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front also visited the memorial to pay his respects.