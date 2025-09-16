Minu Budhia shares personal battle with depression at seminar

Kolkata: During her keynote address at “Preventing Suicide, Promoting Mental Health: Media, a Bridge or a Barrier?”, a one-day national seminar by Jadavpur University and Carring Minds International, Psychiatrist and Founder of Carring Minds International (Institute of Mental Health and OPD Clinics) Minu Budhia shared her personal journey of battling depression, feeling suicidal, getting help though psychiatric treatment and medication and more.

Present on the dias were joint co-ordinators of Jadavpur University’s Centre for Studies in Cultural Diversity and Wellbeing Prof. Muktipada Sinha & Prof. Manojit Mandal, pro-vice-chancellor at Jadavpur University Prof. Amitava Datta and Pediatrician Dr. Sanjeev Bagai.

Psychotherapist, counsellor, entrepreneur, columnist, TEDx speaker, and a special mom, Minu Budhia dons many hats today, but her journey has not been a smooth one. An enigmatic powerhouse whose mantra is ‘Imperfectly Perfect’ - she is an inspiration to women everywhere.