Min’s son scores 95.4% in ICSE

kolkata: Anjishnu Chakraborty, son of state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty, scored 95.4 per cent in the ICSE 2023 examination. The minister took to social media promoting his son’s academic success and expressed delight in his son’s future plans to become a professor and a social worker.



Chakraborty wrote that as a parent, they have always encouraged him to do social work and learn several musical instruments. “We are very happy that he is progressing in all these with due diligence,” the minister wrote.

The ICSE and ISC results were declared on Sunday by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

Amongst nine students, one from Bengal secured first position with 99.8 per cent in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).