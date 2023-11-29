Mins convene in Kolkata for inaugural committee meet

: The inaugural meeting of the special committee of the group of ministers, established to foster the development of the tea industry in the state, took place in Kolkata on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Moloy Ghatak, chairman of the committee and minister of the Labour department, was joined by Bulu Chik Baraik, minister from the tea region of North Bengal, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik and three key state ministers — Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Sashi Panja, and Rathin Ghosh.

Additionally, GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa, serving as a permanent invited member, along with Principal Secretaries from the departments of Labour, Industry, Commerce, and Enterprises, Agriculture, and other senior officials were also present.

Prakash Chik Baraik said: “Today’s meeting of the group of ministers has been quite fruitful. We have already provided the Labour minister with a list of tea garden owners who are violating the laws of the tea industry. The state government will take steps to swiftly reopen all the closed tea gardens in North Bengal. Despite the Labour department calling 4-5 meetings with the owners of the closed tea gardens, they did not appear. Now, the state government will take strict legal action.”

Meanwhile, Prakash Chik Baraik noted: “A significant number of tea garden workers prefer parboiled rice over sunned rice. The state government is currently providing rations of 21 kg of rice and 14 kg of wheat to the tea garden workers free-of-cost. I have proposed to the Food minister to provide parboiled rice and hopefully, the workers will receive 21 kg of parboiled rice very soon.” Minister Bulu Chik Baraik commented: “Our first meeting went well and several decisions have been made. Crèche and health centres are being constructed in the tea garden.

Additionally, the state government is actively working on tea plantations in North Bengal. Tea plantation owners should contribute more for the sake of the tea industry.”

The state formed the committee on October 17 this year to ensure efficient tea production, promote growth, guide plantation authorities and safeguard workers. Moloy Ghatak chairs the 10-member committee.