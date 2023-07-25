Minor’s sexual assault case; five in cop net

Cooch Behar: Chandan Das, the DSP of the district police headquarters on Tuesday stated that they have arrested five individuals, including the main accused in the incident of sexual assault of a minor. However, the police clarified that the case did not involve gangrape.



The main accused had sexually assaulted her while the others had helped him in the crime. The victim’s condition remains critical, and she is currently receiving treatment at MGN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar.

On July 18, a 14-year-old girl had gone to school in Cooch Behar but she did not return home.

Later, the family received news that she had been admitted to a nursing home in Cooch Behar with serious injuries. Subsequently, the family rescued the victim and admitted her to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital. A formal written complaint was lodged with the police station on behalf of the girl’s family on July 20.

Based on police sources, the authorities investigated the incident and arrested the main accused, a 23-year-old man named Bappa Barman. After further interrogation, the police arrested four others involved, namely Satya Sarkar (22), Minal Sarkar (23), Suman Sarkar (23), and Sushant Das.

The incident has drawn attention from all political parties, with demands for exemplary punishment of the guilty. However, while an allegation of gangrape initially emerged, the police stated that the incident did not involve gangrape.

On Tuesday, Cooch Behar district police DSP headquarters, Chandan Das, addressed a press conference, stating that a complaint was submitted to the police on July 20. Following the complaint, the police swiftly arrested the main accused, Bappa Burman.

Subsequently, the other four were arrested for being involved. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at Cooch Behar Medical College Hospital. The arrested have been remanded to police custody for five days for thorough investigation.