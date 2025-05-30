Minor’s rape inside train: Prime accused held

Siliguri: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) have successfully apprehended the primary suspect in the case of a 14-year-old minor girl allegedly raped in an empty train compartment. The arrested individual has been identified as Nayan Barman (35 years), a toto driver and resident of the Hatiadanga area in Siliguri.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when Barman reportedly entered the minor girl’s empty house. He then, under the guise of taking her to her mother, forcibly took her in his toto to the vicinity of the New Jalpaiguri Station pit line where he allegedly raped her inside an empty train compartment. Following the incident, the accused fled the scene, leaving the minor girl behind.

Acting on confidential sources, the SOG, in a joint operation with NJP GRP, successfully tracked down and arrested the accused in Hyderabad.

During interrogation, Barman revealed his attempts to evade capture, stating he had initially fled from Siliguri to Kolkata by bus before proceeding to Hyderabad.

The arrested suspect was brought back to Siliguri on Friday and was produced before the Jalpaiguri Court. Further investigation is ongoing.