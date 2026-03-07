Minor’s death triggers protest in Sainthia

Kolkata: The situation escalated in Sainthia, Birbhum, after the body of a minor girl, allegedly murdered, was found in a godown belonging to a marble trader on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the deceased, around 14 years old, had been working as a domestic help at the residence of local marble trader Pankaj Parekh in the Deriapur Kanchannagar area of Sainthia for about one and a half years. She was employed through a woman from her locality who also works at the same house.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman working as a cook at Parekh’s residence informed the girl’s grandfather that the minor had fallen sick and was being taken to Sainthia Hospital. When the family arrived at the hospital, they were told that the girl had been taken to Rampurhat Hospital. The family alleged that a toto arranged by members of the Parekh family instead took them to a godown, where the minor’s body was later found inside an ambulance. Following this, the grandmother of the deceased lodged a complaint against the Parekh family, suspecting them of murdering the girl.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, local residents blocked the road, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and necessary legal action. After the police assured the protesters that appropriate action would be taken, the agitation was withdrawn. Mpost