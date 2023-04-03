Minor’s death at Korok Home: CBI submits initial probe report

JALPAIGURI: On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted the initial investigation report of the case pertaining to a minor’s death at the Korok Home, to the Circuit Bench at Jalpaiguri of the Calcutta High Court.



The minor, who hailed from Tapurhat in Cooch Behar, had been arrested under the NDPS Act in 2021 and sent to the Korok Juvenile Home, located in the Race Course area of Jalpaiguri.

On December 15, 2022, he was found hanging inside the facility while a bail petition hearing was underway at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench.

Following the news of the minor’s death, the Circuit division bench had called for reports from all concerned departments.

After citing inconsistencies in the initial report, On February 9, the Division Bench ordered a CBI investigation and asked the agency to submit its report before April 3.

Assistant Solicitor General Sudipta Majumdar said: “On the orders of the circuit bench, a CBI team visited Jalpaiguri on February 10.

The investigating officials conducted a thorough investigation and submitted their report to the circuit bench on Monday. Although the report was submitted on Monday, the Division bench will open and review it on April 5 during the case hearing.”