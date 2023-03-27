Minor’s body found, hunt on for accused

KOLKATA: A minor girl aged about 16 years was allegedly murdered by her lover in Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) area.The girl had been missing since Saturday and was suspected to have left her home along with the accused youth.



On Monday her body was recovered from near a water body. According to police, on Sunday a missing diary was lodged at the KLC police station by the parents of the minor girl. They had told the cops that their daughter had been missing since Saturday night. They suspect that their daughter is with the youth of their locality with whom she had a love affair.Girl’s parents also had approached the youth’s family members who had assured them that their daughter had gotten married and will soon return. So there is no need to lodge a police complaint. Despite that the girl’s parents approached the cops. On Monday morning, cops came to know that the girl’s body was found near a water body which is just two kilometers away from her home in Pukurait area. The hand of the girl was tied behind. The body was sent for autopsy. When police reached the house of the suspect, found that his family members had fled. Manhunt is on to nab the accused youth.