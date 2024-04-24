‘Minority votes likely to be decisive factor in Balurghat’

BALURGHAT: Statistics indicate that minority voters constitute approximately 27 per cent of the state’s population, with Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency boasting a slightly higher figure of 29 per cent.



Political analysts assert that the minority vote wields significant influence in determining the outcome of elections in Balurghat, akin to regions like Murshidabad and Baharampur.

Historically, the majority of Balurghat’s minority voters have aligned with the ruling party of Bengal and speculation looms over potential support in voting patterns this time too in favour of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Notably, there has been a noticeable presence of minority community members at the TMC gatherings, sparking discussions regarding the reasons behind this trend — whether driven by apprehensions surrounding CAA and NRC or internal dynamics within grassroots organisations remains a subject of debate in political circles. Within Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency, three Assembly segments — Kumarganj, Harirampur and Itahar of North Dinajpur — hold sway over minority votes, all currently represented by the TMC MLAs and the BJP, which lagged behind in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Biplab Mitra, the contesting candidate of the TMC party has asserted its historical alignment with minority communities, affirming continued support in the future, citing past solidarity and commitment.

Despite these factors, BJP’s state president, Sukanta Majumdar, has expressed optimism about securing increased support of the minority voters in Balurghat, where he is contesting on the BJP ticket once again. On the other hand, Left Front candidate Jaydeb Siddhanta has entered the fray, banking on historical ties with minorities while expressing confidence in reclaiming votes that may have drifted towards the BJP. Ultimately, the true verdict will emerge on June 4, eagerly awaited by all stakeholders.