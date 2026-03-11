Minority leaders warn of protest over voters’ ‘adjudication’ status in Dooars

Jalpaiguri: Concerns are mounting among minority leaders in North Bengal after a “large number” of voters were placed under the “adjudication” category during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Leaders of the Trinamool Congress Minority Cell have warned of launching a protest movement under the banner of Dooars Millat-e-Islamia if the issue is not resolved.



The announcement was made by Mizanur Rahman, Jalpaiguri district president of the Trinamool Congress Minority Cell and supremo of Dooars Millat-e-Islamia. He said that if necessary, they would also join hands with Nassya Sheikh and other social organisations to intensify the agitation.

According to minority leaders, the final voter list in Jalpaiguri district shows that 108,166 voters have been placed under adjudication. Of these, the Trinamool Minority Cell is particularly concerned about around 61,000 voters, nearly 70 per cent of whom are Muslims, while the remaining belong mainly to Christian and Buddhist communities. In neighbouring Alipurduar district, around 20,000 minority voters have also reportedly been kept under adjudication.

Although the Trinamool Congress leadership is currently supporting the affected voters, minority leaders expressed concern over the uncertain status of these voters in the final electoral roll.

Party leadership has reportedly advised the Minority Cell not to launch a strong agitation at this stage. As a result, district-level leaders are considering organising protests under the banner of Dooars Millat-e-Islamia.

Speaking on the issue, Mizanur Rahman said: “In several minority-dominated booths, more than half of the voters from minority communities have been placed under adjudication. If the issue is not resolved, Dooars Millat-e-Islamia will organise demonstrations, submit memorandums to district magistrates across North Bengal, and hold dharna and sit-in programmes.”

Rahman also alleged that the names of some Bangladeshi nationals had earlier been strategically included in the voter list by the BJP and the Election Commission but were later removed after objections were raised.

He warned that if the names of genuine Indian Muslim voters are removed, a strong protest movement will be launched in the

coming days.