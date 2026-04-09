Minority leaders quit BJP in Manikchak; Alleges bias

Malda: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP has suffered a significant political setback in Manikchak, with multiple minority leaders resigning from the party, alleging discrimination and divisive politics. The development comes at a crucial time when parties are intensifying their campaign efforts across the state.

At least five prominent minority leaders, including state minority cell member Abdus Salam, stepped down from the BJP, accusing the party of fostering “communal and anti-Muslim sentiments.” Salam, who served as the South Malda district minority president from 2021 to 2025, claimed that the party had failed to uphold its promise of inclusivity. “When we joined, we were told BJP stands for all communities. But later, we realised it is completely biased against Muslims,” he said.

The leaders also alleged that the recent SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process selectively removed minority names from electoral rolls, creating fear among party workers. “After what happened in SIR, BJP leaders are even afraid to campaign in minority-dominated areas,” one of the resigning members stated.

Salam further pointed out that despite West Bengal having 294 Assembly seats, the BJP has not fielded a single Muslim candidate. “Even in party forums, minority leaders were often sidelined and not allowed to speak,” he added.

Following their resignation, the leaders have reportedly initiated talks with the Trinamool Congress and are expected to join the party soon. “We have received a positive response and will formally join shortly,” they confirmed.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders dismissed the allegations as “baseless.” District minority cell president Imran Khan said: “Those who are honest remain in the BJP. Those who left are doing so for personal gains.”

In a parallel development, two BJP rebels, Shubhankar Roy (alias Suman) and Bhudeb Das, have joined Shiv Sena and filed nominations from Mothabari and Harishchandrapur constituencies, respectively. They accused the BJP of corruption in candidate selection. “We heard that tickets were being sold for money. That is why we chose Shiv Sena as our platform,” alleged Roy.

However, BJP South Malda president Ajay Gangopadhyay rejected the claims, stating: “Candidate selection is done through a structured process by central leadership. We have no time to respond to such unfounded allegations.”

Political observers believe these developments could impact the BJP’s prospects in the region, especially if opposition parties capitalise on the dissent.