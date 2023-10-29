Minority community pledges support to TMC

Jalpaiguri: Neither ISF nor MIM is expected to cause a major dent in TMC’s vote share in North Bengal in the next Lok Sabha elections. A minority community organisation of North Bengal has announced not to mix politics and religion.



In the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the organisation has pledged support to the TMC.

This statement was made by the North Bengal Backward Muslim Sangram Samiti following their annual meeting of the 27th district committee, which was held at the Manishi Panchanan Smarak Samiti Bhavan in Jalpaiguri on Sunday. Several demands were raised during the Annual General Meeting, and the organization plans to present these demands to the government.

The North Bengal Backward Muslim Sangram Samiti was established in the nineties to promote the development of the backward Muslim community in North Bengal.

Syed Nazrul Haque, a member of the organization, stated: “This is a non-political organization, and its members trust the present TMC-led West Bengal government. The state has taken various initiatives, such as the establishment of the Backward Classes Welfare Board. Our representatives have already discussed several demands, including political reservations and quotas for OBC Muslims, similar to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, with government officials. Given the government’s efforts, it is anticipated that 95 per cent of the backward Muslim community in North Bengal will support the Mamata government in the next election.”

Concerning the influence of ISF in North Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections, the organisation’s president, Abul Hossain, stated: “These have little influence in this region. Additionally, our organisation does not endorse their manifesto. That’s why we stand with the TMC.”