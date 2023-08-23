Minor student’s death: VHP calls for 12-hour Siliguri bandh today

Protests continued throughout the day in Siliguri over the murder of a minor school girl. An angry mob vandalised and tried to set the house of the accused on fire. The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour Siliguri bandh on Thursday demanding the accused to be hanged to death.

The day saw a protest rally by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini and other organisations jointly on the streets of Siliguri. They took out a rally from Darjeeling More and staged a protest demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi More. When the protests came to an end, a group of protestors tried to take a different route, without police permission. The police had to resort to mild baton charge to control the situation and several protesters were detained.

Ratan Kumar Bagchi, on the behalf of Vishva Hindu Parishad, said: “We want the culprit to be hanged to death within a month. With this demand, we have called a 12-hour strike on Thursday. A silent protest rally will also be held on Thursday.”

The body of a minor girl with blood all over was recovered from a dilapidated house near the Motajyot area in Matigara near Khaprail More on Monday evening. The Matigara police arrested the 22-year-old Md. Abbas, the prime accused in the case. Residents of Lenin Colony vandalised the house of the accused and tried to set it on fire in the wee hours of Wednesday. Houses of neighbours were also vandalised. A police picket has been set up in that area.

Abbas’s mother also wants him to be punished. She said, “He is married. He has a three-month-old child. From the last one year, he has become addicted to drugs. Earlier too, we handed him over to police as he had beaten up our family members. His wife is staying at her parents’ house. He deserves to be punished.” Various political leaders had visited the victim’s house on Monday.