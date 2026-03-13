Minor sexually assaulted in Manikchak

Malda: A Class IX student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a local youth in Manikchak.

The victim’s family has filed a complaint against the accused, who has been absconding since the incident. Police have launched a search operation and sent the minor girl to the Malda court on Thursday afternoon to record her statement.

According to sources, the girl, who has a friend in a neighbouring village, was called to a mango orchard behind her house by the accused on Tuesday evening.

It is alleged that the minor had earlier refused the accused’s proposals of love and marriage.

Following the incident, she lost consciousness. Family members later found her in the orchard and learned about the incident from her, which prompted them to file a police complaint against the accused.

The complaint was lodged with the police on Wednesday, after which the minor was taken for a medical examination.

A confidential statement has also been recorded by the court in the matter, a police officer from Manikchak police station said.