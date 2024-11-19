Minor sexually assaulted in Kumargram, probe on

Alipurduar: A shocking incident of alleged sexual assault on a minor has been reported in Kumargram. The victim, a Class XI student, was reportedly dragged into a forest on Sunday evening and assaulted. She was rescued by locals after sustaining severe injuries and was rushed to Kamakhyaguri Rural Hospital.

Later, she was transferred to Alipurduar District Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery to control excessive bleeding. Hospital authorities confirmed that while her condition is stable, she remains traumatised.

Dr Sajal Bhattacharya, Acting Superintendent of Alipurduar District Hospital, said: “The patient was in critical condition due to excessive bleeding. We operated immediately and her situation is now under control. The family has alleged rape. The gynecologist’s detailed report will confirm the facts.” The assault reportedly occurred when the minor was on her way to tuition. An unidentified man allegedly forced her into a forested area near a primary school and sexually assaulted her.

District Superintendent of Police, Y Raghuvamshi, said: “We have started an investigation based on the family’s complaint. The victim’s statement will be crucial and we are waiting for her recovery to proceed further.”

In another case, a man was arrested in Falakata for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl.