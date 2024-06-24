Minor reshuffle of IAS officers in Bengal

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in IAS rank, the state government on Monday reinstated Binod Kumar as Principal Secretary of State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department. Kumar has been acting as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the state CEO office. The post was held by Sanjay Bansal during the election period.



Smaraki Mahapatra, another IAS officer acting as Additional CEO in the state CEO office, has been appointed as Secretary in Mass Education Extension and Library Services department. Manoj Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary of State Fire and Emergency Services department has been given the additional charge of state Forest department. Vivek Kumar who has been acting as Additional Chief Secretary of Forest department has been given the charge of state Land and Land Reforms department. Kumar will continue to hold the charge of ACS of Animal Resources Development department.

Krishna Gupta acting as ACS of Mass Education Extension and Library Services department has been handed over the additional responsibility of state Co-operation department.