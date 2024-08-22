Minor reshuffle in state IPS cadre

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of two IPS officers and a WBPS officer have been changed.



As per the order published on Wednesday, Jawed Shamim who was the Additional

Director General (ADG) of Intelligence Branch (IB) holding the additional charge of Director Security, will now look after the work of Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in place of R Raja Sekaran. Manish Joshi, who was the ADC (P) to the Governor of West Bengal has been made the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCP) of Bidhannagar Division in the Bidhannagar City Police.

Santi Das who was the Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) of West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) will replace Joshi.