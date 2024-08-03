Minor reshuffle in state IAS cadre

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the rank of IAS officers in the state, Subrata Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department was appointed the ACS of Science and Technology and Biotechnology (ST&B) department while the incumbent Hridyesh Mohan was given the charge of Mass Education Extension and Library Services department. Smaraki Mahapatra, incumbent secretary in Mass Education Extension and Library Services department was transferred to ST& B department. Rashmi Kamal , Secretary of Land and Land Reforms department was posted to Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs department while Khalil Ahmed, the incumbent was posted as principal secretary in FPI & H department.

Rajesh Sinha, acting as Principal Secretary of Housing and Sports and Youth Affairs department was given the additional charge of CEO, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority. Godala Kiran Kumar, acting as OSD in Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute was appointed as special secretary in the Consumer Affairs department.