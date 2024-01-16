Minor reshuffle in state govt admin

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle in state administration, Soumya Purkait, Senior Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare has been appointed as Principal Secretary of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).



Jagdish Prasad Meena, secretary of the Correctional Administration department has been given the additional charge of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR) department.

Nitesh Dhali posted as Joint Secretary in state Fisheries department has been appointed as Joint Secretary in West Bengal State Election Commission while WBCS officer Sarit Bhattacharya has been given the charge of Joint Secretary Fisheries department.